Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 115,732 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,732 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 3.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NYSE GE opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

