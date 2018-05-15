Ironwood Financial llc Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 899,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 742,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 575,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 452,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF opened at $54.31 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

