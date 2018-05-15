Iron Mountain (IRM) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,295 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.0% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 11,438.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, insider William L. Meaney sold 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $774,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $319,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,860. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.