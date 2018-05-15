IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (CLRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,119 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the April 13th total of 1,003,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,227 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ CLRG opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

