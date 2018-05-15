Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics opened at $15.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

