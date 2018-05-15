Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $38,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 5.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

