Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05

Headlines about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8051389714831 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 579.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $679,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,566.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

