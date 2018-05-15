Investors Sell Shares of Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) on Strength (XRAY)

Investors sold shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $14.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.40 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dentsply Sirona had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Dentsply Sirona traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $47.94

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dentsply Sirona from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dentsply Sirona in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $63.00 price target on shares of Dentsply Sirona and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dentsply Sirona from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. Dentsply Sirona had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. analysts anticipate that Dentsply Sirona will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Dentsply Sirona’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other Dentsply Sirona news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 22,500 shares of Dentsply Sirona stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,004.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 50,000 shares of Dentsply Sirona stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $2,235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,269,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,889,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,011,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,112 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,958,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dentsply Sirona by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,891,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,669,000 after purchasing an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

