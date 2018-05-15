Investors Sell Shares of Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Investors sold shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $260.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $298.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.54 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of America had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $31.22

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $316.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.