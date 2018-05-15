Investors Buy Large Volume of VASCO Data Security International Put Options (VDSI)

VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 746 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

VASCO Data Security International opened at $20.35 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $822.36 million, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32. VASCO Data Security International has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. VASCO Data Security International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that VASCO Data Security International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 16,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $231,883.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,942,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,870,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,467 shares of company stock worth $2,825,637. Insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VASCO Data Security International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Leucadia National Corp purchased a new position in VASCO Data Security International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VASCO Data Security International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VASCO Data Security International

VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

