Investors Buy Large Volume of Alliance Resource Partners Put Options (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,075 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,099% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 put options.

Alliance Resource Partners opened at $18.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.71. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 412,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.