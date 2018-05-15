Investors Buy Dow Chemical (DWDP) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $121.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.80 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dow Chemical had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Dow Chemical traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $67.15

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dow Chemical from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

The stock has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other Dow Chemical news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $611,390,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Dow Chemical by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,733,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter valued at $178,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dow Chemical by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $118,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

