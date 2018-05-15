Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2018 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

5/10/2018 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

5/9/2018 – Planet Fitness had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

5/3/2018 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

5/2/2018 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2018 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

4/26/2018 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

4/23/2018 – Planet Fitness was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2018 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

