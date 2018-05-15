Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,963 Shares of Bank of America (BAC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,304,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,744,000 after buying an additional 42,522 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 2,337,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America opened at $31.12 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $316.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

