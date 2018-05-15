IntriCon (IIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on IIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on IntriCon from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IntriCon in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

IIN opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $206.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.21%. equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

