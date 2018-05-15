InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of InterRent REIT from C$9.40 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of InterRent REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterRent REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.15.

Shares of InterRent REIT remained flat at $C$10.70 during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 460,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,961. InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

