International Game Technology (IGT) & Six Flags (SIX) Head to Head Comparison

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) and Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and Six Flags’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.94 billion 1.23 -$1.07 billion $1.52 19.82 Six Flags $1.36 billion 3.89 $273.81 million $2.13 29.73

Six Flags has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology. International Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Six Flags, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Six Flags’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -21.64% 10.28% 2.14% Six Flags 19.38% -31.58% 7.38%

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Six Flags pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Game Technology pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Six Flags pays out 146.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Six Flags is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and Six Flags, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Six Flags 1 0 10 0 2.82

International Game Technology currently has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Six Flags has a consensus target price of $69.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Six Flags’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags is more favorable than International Game Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Six Flags shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Six Flags shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Six Flags beats International Game Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. The company also provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. In addition, it provides sports betting platform that offers betting on sports and motor sports events, as well as non-sporting events; interactive and social gaming, which enables game play through the Internet; gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software. Further, the company processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. Additionally, it designs, manufactures, and distributes poker, table games, slot games, bingo, iLottery, virtual reality, mobile-to-retail products, player management systems, and market intelligence services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Six Flags

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

