International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $124.79 and a one year high of $127.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.57 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,708,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,470,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,785,794.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcello Bottoli purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $117,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 580,920 shares of company stock worth $76,798,873. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,818,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

