Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position Trimmed by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,271,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,249,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,534,000 after purchasing an additional 157,093 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,256,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,962,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $181,875.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $3,598,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,507 shares in the company, valued at $31,127,528.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,734 shares of company stock worth $18,095,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.