Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,469,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 18,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,334,862.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,093.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,734 shares of company stock worth $18,095,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,276,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 49,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

