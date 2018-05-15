Intelsat (I) Receives $3.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intelsat (NYSE:I) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on I shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Intelsat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of I stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.80. Intelsat has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $14.52.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.47 million. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Intelsat by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Intelsat by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intelsat by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 109,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intelsat by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 153,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

