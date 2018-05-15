Intelligent Investment Chain (IIC) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded flat against the US dollar. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank and BCEX. Intelligent Investment Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $5.32 million worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00765953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00149486 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00093193 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain . The official website for Intelligent Investment Chain is www.iicoin.io . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain

Buying and Selling Intelligent Investment Chain

Intelligent Investment Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Investment Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

