Integer (ITGR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Integer (NYSE:ITGR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Integer earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.8147606195551 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Integer opened at $66.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Integer has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.97 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, insider Declan Smyth sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $541,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $741,474. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

