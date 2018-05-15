Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) shares dropped 6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 848,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,113,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, Director Brian Tambi sold 166,504 shares of Insys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

INSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cann reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Insys Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

The firm has a market cap of $504.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Insys Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.