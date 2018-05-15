Instructure (INST) COO Mitch Macfarlane Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Instructure (NYSE:INST) COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitch Macfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 20th, Mitch Macfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $207,500.00.

Shares of Instructure opened at $43.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Instructure has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Instructure had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 162.98%. The company had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $25,436,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the first quarter worth about $11,622,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Instructure by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,246,000 after buying an additional 188,805 shares during the period. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,678,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Instructure by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Instructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Instructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Instructure to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Instructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

