Insider Selling: TPI Composites (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 24,440 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Landmark Equity Advisors Llc sold 24,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $675,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $901.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.92. TPI Composites has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $26.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, April 27th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 320,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $945,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

