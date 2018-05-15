Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Insider Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,591. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

