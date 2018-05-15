Insider Selling: TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TCF Financial traded up $0.14, reaching $25.83, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,400,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,300. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.56 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,355,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

