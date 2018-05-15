Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Kevin H. Roche sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $666,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,877.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TCMD opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a PE ratio of 216.38, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

