Insider Selling: Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $206,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,233.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRZO traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 3,643,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRZO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 371,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

