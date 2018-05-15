Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Chairman Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 13,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 611,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,528,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $126.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 22.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,439,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,807,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,368,000 after purchasing an additional 543,870 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,075,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,694,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.34.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 29.6 million SF as of December 31, 2017.
