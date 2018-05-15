Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Chairman Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 13,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 611,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,528,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $126.98 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 22.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,803,000 after purchasing an additional 460,403 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,439,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,807,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,368,000 after purchasing an additional 543,870 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,075,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,694,000 after purchasing an additional 431,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 29.6 million SF as of December 31, 2017.

