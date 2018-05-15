Insider Buying: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) EVP Purchases 3,095 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,538.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,757.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Cheung Hyen Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $181,300.00.

Universal Electronics remained flat at $$28.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.68 million. Universal Electronics had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray lowered Universal Electronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 458,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 247,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

