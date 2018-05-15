Insider Buying: Ellington Financial (EFC) CEO Buys 23,890 Shares of Stock

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) CEO Laurence Penn acquired 23,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $376,745.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,575 shares in the company, valued at $324,467.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 40.17%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Ellington Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,550,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

