InPay Hits One Day Volume of $249.00 (INPAY)

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One InPay token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, InPay has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. InPay has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $249.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004212 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00767204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00149461 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00093470 BTC.

About InPay

InPay was first traded on April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team . InPay’s official website is inpay.tech

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

