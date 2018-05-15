InnerWorkings (INWK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

INWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $480.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. InnerWorkings has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,105,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 738,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,513,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 375,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter valued at $23,981,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

