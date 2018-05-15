Ingersoll Rand (IR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ingersoll Rand earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.2218716585771 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

Ingersoll Rand traded down $0.28, reaching $88.88, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,066. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $142,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $682,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,522 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,519. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

