InfoSonics (IFON) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.13

Press coverage about InfoSonics (NASDAQ:IFON) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InfoSonics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.3306951392427 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InfoSonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:IFON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 28,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,263. InfoSonics has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

InfoSonics (NASDAQ:IFON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter. InfoSonics had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

About InfoSonics

InfoSonics Corporation manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. It sells its products under the verykool brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

