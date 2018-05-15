Infinity Property & Casualty Co. (IPCC) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Infinity Property & Casualty Co. (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.34% of Infinity Property & Casualty worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Property & Casualty by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 228,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Property & Casualty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Infinity Property & Casualty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Property & Casualty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Property & Casualty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinity Property & Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Property & Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Property & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $121.00 target price on shares of Infinity Property & Casualty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Property & Casualty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of Infinity Property & Casualty stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. Infinity Property & Casualty Co. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Infinity Property & Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.40 million. Infinity Property & Casualty had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. equities analysts expect that Infinity Property & Casualty Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Infinity Property & Casualty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

About Infinity Property & Casualty

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

