Infinity Economics Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Infinity Economics has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $212,712.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinity Economics has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Infinity Economics coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, InfinityCoin Exchange, BitBay and Coinbe.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,727.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.34 or 0.16359300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040532 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.01105000 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00180829 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025189 BTC.

Infinity Economics Coin Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org . Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, InfinityCoin Exchange, BitBay and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

