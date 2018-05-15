Infinera (INFN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2018 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2018 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Infinera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair. They wrote, “We believe there are three factors driving concern with investors, including: 1) pricing pressure, 2) deceleration of cable expected in second half of 2018, and 3) potential consolidation of European customer base. We believe the sell-off today is overdone and recommend that investors take advantage. We believe the valuation remains attractive at 1.5 times 2019 EV/sales, given above-market growth rate, the new product cycle ramp-up, and margin expansion opportunity . Shares trade below their three- year forward EV/sales average of 1.8 times.””

5/10/2018 – Infinera was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Infinera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

5/4/2018 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/3/2018 – Infinera is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2018 – Infinera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We view INFN as a highly focused company in a promising segment within broader challenged networking industry experiencing disruption. INFN has es- tablished itself as a global industry leader in two of the three markets in which it competes. The company has a successful, but inconsistent track record in both sales and product development of optical systems, often experiencing strong product cycles around customer wins and innovation cycles, including its current market position in 1Q18. While much of the broad telecom industry is experiencing flat to declining spending, optical transport is increasingly garner- ing increased wallet share among service providers (SPs) as well as hyperscale cloud builders.””

4/7/2018 – Infinera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2018 – Infinera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are resuming coverage of INFN with a Buy rating and a 12-month target of $13.00. In our view, INFN has successfully navigated the challenges posed by an aging product portfolio and lower customer capex spend, and now has all of the pieces to begin driving sustainable long-term revenue growth. Demand for the firm’s refreshed product portfolio is being well received thus far, with 1/3 of the company’s market covered by the two platforms. The remainder of products should begin rolling out during 1HFY into the service provider market.””

3/19/2018 – Infinera was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

INFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 56,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,749. Infinera has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, insider David F. Welch sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,402.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $17,528,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,998,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.