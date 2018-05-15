Independent Bank (INDB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Independent Bank traded down $0.95, hitting $73.65, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 68,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,875. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Robert D. Cozzone bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $290,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

