Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$42.27 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$33.43 and a one year high of C$42.35.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.