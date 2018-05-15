Immunocellular Therapeutics (IMUC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunocellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Immunocellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Immunocellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

