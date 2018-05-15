Immersion (IMMR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

IMMR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Immersion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Immersion from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of Immersion opened at $13.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 264.95% and a net margin of 33.68%. The company’s revenue was up 826.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $52,643.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,759.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $45,094.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,179 shares of company stock worth $251,918. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immersion by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.