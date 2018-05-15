IHI (IHICY) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

IHI (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IHI to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IHI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 1.01% 5.76% 1.21% IHI Competitors -6.80% 1.87% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IHI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $14.36 billion $74.87 million 57.06 IHI Competitors $2.36 billion $293.01 million -23.74

IHI has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. IHI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. IHI pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IHI lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IHI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A IHI Competitors 106 424 838 29 2.57

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.13%. Given IHI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IHI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IHI competitors beat IHI on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants and reactors; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, automated people movers, light rail transit, and other products; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore units and marine structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, dehydrators, filters, and cryogenic products; turbochargers for vehicles and ships; parking and logistics systems, materials handling equipment, and construction machinery; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; thermal and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, pulp and paper machinery, lubricating systems, and grid scale energy storage systems; and agricultural machines, motors, and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc., as well as engage in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

