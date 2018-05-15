Ignis (IGNIS) Market Cap Achieves $98.55 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, Vebitcoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $98.55 million and $2.09 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00756434 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00148996 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00093011 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

