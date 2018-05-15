ICOS Market Cap Tops $12.22 Million (ICOS)

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, ICOS has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. ICOS has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $25,434.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICOS token can currently be bought for approximately $21.83 or 0.00257724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00762884 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00057443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00149787 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00092710 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 573,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,995 tokens. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

