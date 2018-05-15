Ibex Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $97.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $97.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.