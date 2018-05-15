Hydrogenics (HYGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) to report sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Hydrogenics posted sales of $7.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full-year sales of $69.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $72.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hydrogenics.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYGS shares. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrogenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Hydrogenics traded down $0.20, reaching $7.95, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,724. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics in the first quarter valued at $165,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrogenics by 2.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Hydrogenics by 45.5% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hydrogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

