Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hutchison China MediTech an industry rank of 179 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter valued at $66,697,000. Karst Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,524,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter valued at $10,334,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech traded down $0.77, reaching $33.69, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 308,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.95 and a beta of 0.31. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

